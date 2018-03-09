Women’s Day rally draws crowd in Duncan

The Cowichan Valley International Women’s Day Rally held Saturday, March 3 at Charles Hoey Park in Duncan featured a wide variety of speakers addressing different aspects of the need for more equal treatment for women in Canadian Society.

There have been some signal successes, but on other fronts little has changed from the 1940s, the audience learned.

Gayle Hurmuses and Debra Toporowski marshalled the speakers which included MP Alistair MacGregor, Trudy Thorgeirson from the Council of Canadians, Ellen Oxman, president of the Nanaimo, Duncan, and District Labour Council, Patricia Dawn of Red Willow Women’s Family Society, and Collette Norris.

They spoke on everything from the need for safe, affordable childcare for all, to the trauma of having babies seized by the government only hours after birth, to the debilitating pinpricks of prejudice that wear down those who sincerely wish to work for more equality for women.

Debra Toporowski and Gayle Hurmuses introduce Cowichan Valley International Women’s Day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Gayle Hurmuses reads a statement about the history and continuing need for International Women’s Day. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ellen Oxman, president of the Nanaimo, Duncan, and District Labour Council says enough is enough. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Penda Matthew, the event’s youngest volunteer, introduce Trudy Thorgeirson. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Trudy Thorgeirson, centre, talks about her experiences with the indignities of inequality. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Thorgeirson, a member of the Council of Canadians, tells some of her story to the International Women’s Day event. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

MP Alistair MacGregor talks about the need for universal healthcare, dental care, and childcare: which are only some of the important bulwarks of a successful Canadian society. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Real change requires strong, determined action right here in the Cowichan Valley, MacGregor says. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

An enthusiastic crowd applauds the speakers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cowichan Tribes councillor Debra Toporowski talks about the hurtful process of seizing newborns from hospitals before introducing speaker Patricia Dawn. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Patricia Dawn of Red Willow Womyn’s Family Society gives details of how babies can be taken by the government only hours after birth, cutting off their connections to their family and culture before it’s had any chance to develop. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Patricia Dawn lays down a feather on the stage to emphasize the seriousness of the situation, not just for aboriginal people, but for all women. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Elder Collette Norris talks about the need to keep families together. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Speakers continue throughout the event. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

