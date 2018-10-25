A Discontent City resident in Nanaimo suffered burns and lost her possessions after her tent caught fire this afternoon. Image from submitted video

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

A tent city resident suffered burns and lost her possessions after her tent caught fire this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called to the Discontent City homeless camp Thursday at 3:10 p.m., but the fire was knocked down by bystanders with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

Alan Millbank, fire prevention officer, said a woman suffered second- or third-degree burns to her hand. She was treated at the scene by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics before she was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

“It appears that the patient was lighting a substance in a pipe and I guess she was kind of sleep deprived and she ignited some of the material in her bedding, which was synthetic, and it took off,” Millbank said. “Luckily there was some people with fire extinguishers nearby that extinguished the fire quite rapidly and crews responded to aid her.”

Millbank said the woman’s tent was destroyed and she lost all of her possessions in the fire.

Previous story
International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests
Next story
Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read