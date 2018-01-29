Emergency crews attend the scene at Rumming Road in Lantzville where a woman had to be rescued after her car was caught in a mudslide early Monday morning. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

One woman needed to be rescued after a mudslide in Lantzville washed out a road in the middle of the night.

Ten emergency vehicles were on scene at Rumming Road just off the highway right on the border between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay a little after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“A section of the road has been washed away and it would appear that a vehicle then went down into the large hole left by the washout, landed upside-down and went down the slide heading towards the ocean,” said Lantzville Fire Department deputy chief John Marment.

Search-and-rescue personnel were called out, set up a command post on Rumming Road and were able to remove the woman from her vehicle.

“The vehicle was unstable,” Marment said. “Even when search and rescue were trying to get her out, the vehicle was still sliding down this mudslide.”

The woman was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The operation took place during a downpour.

article continues below

There were reports of another hill coming down nearby in Nanoose Bay – police had one southbound lane blocked near Hillview Road – and access to Northwest Bay Road was completely closed at the Nanoose Bay Petro-Canada station.

At 1:17 a.m., Drive B.C. advised of a washout 10 kilometres north of Nanaimo affecting traffic on Highway 19 in both directions. The incident was classified as “major.” Drive B.C. is also reporting water pooling on highways north of Nanaimo all the way up to Campbell River and also toward Port Alberni.

The Regional District of Nanaimo advised via social media of a landslide in Lantzville and flooding in Parksville and Whiskey Creek and has activated its Level 2 Emergency Operation Centre.

“Updates will be provided on our social media and website as needed,” the post reads.

Martindale Road in Parksville, Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek and Rumming Road are closed.

To report flooding in the RDN, contact 778-762-3553.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

Just Posted

Cowichan Secondary T-Birds finish fifth at Belmont basketball tourney

The T-Birds got off to an excellent start

Call-up nearly steals one for Cowichan Outlaws

U18 call-up MacKenna Posey stopped two breakaways point-blank and kept the Cowichan… Continue reading

Column: Time to deal with mental health in the Valley

The top three Island communities for anxiety and depression are in the Cowichan Valley

Better start pays off for Cowichan’s Craig Street 49ers

Fed up with his team’s notoriously bad beginnings coach Kevin James made some changes to the lineup

Column David Suzuki: On climate, OECD head embraces environmentalism

Angel Gurria sounds like the leader of an environmental or social justice group.

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Last day for Victoria Health Show

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

Most Read