(Photo contributed by the Coastal Fire Centre)

Wildfire on Vancouver Island expands to 85 hectares

More resources and firefighters have been sent to fight the out of control blaze northwest of Victoria

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

The Tugwell Creek wildfire near Sooke continues to burn out of control and has grown exponentially throughout the course of the day.

It now stands at 85 hectares and is not contained at all, according to Dorthe Jakobsen with the Coastal Wildfire Centre.

Earlier updates had winds fanning the flames to 10 hectares in size, then growing again to 25 hectares in size by early Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. the B.C. Wildfire Service had updated their numbers to say the blaze was 35 hectares in size and by 5 p.m. the wildfire had more than doubled in size once again.

Officials say it’s grown significantly due to increased winds and spotting in the area.

Another 20 firefighters from Vancouver Island are enroute to help with the blaze and are expected to be on the ground by Thursday morning.

——————————————————————-

More resources have been sent to help fight the wildfire near Sooke.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, there are now 55 firefighters, four helicopters and a water bomber on site, along with two water tankers and other heavy equipment.

The fire is burning at Tugwell Creek, northwest of Sooke, and has increased to more than 25 hectares in size. It started out as four hectares on Sunday afternoon, doubling to more than 10 kilometres yesterday afternoon.

The Coastal Fire Centre says the jump in size is due to heavy winds. The fire was at one point considered to be 50 per cent contained, but is now back to 10 per cent contained.

READ MORE: Crews fighting wildfire near Nanaimo Lakes

Officials say there is no risk to area homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but B.C. Wildfire Services suspect it was human-caused.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No new leads on missing Cowichan father Ben Kilmer
Next story
TimberWest’s annual camping photo contest on until Aug. 24

Just Posted

TimberWest’s annual camping photo contest on until Aug. 24

Contestants have a chance to win camping passes

No new leads on missing Cowichan father Ben Kilmer

Kilmer missing since May 16

Mother desperately hoping for return of special needs son’s AED kit

It could save his life but it’s been misplaced, likely at McAdam Park.

COVL wraps up spring season

Smack that Grass wins top honour

Gas prices expected to rise on Vancouver Island

Price jumps nearly 10 cents in Victoria on Wednesday

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

Wildfire on Vancouver Island expands to 85 hectares

More resources and firefighters have been sent to fight the out of control blaze northwest of Victoria

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Most Read