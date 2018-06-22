The #MeToo Cowichan art installation will be on display Saturday, June 23 at Charles Hoey Park. (Submitted)

‘What Were You Wearing?’ art installation at Charles Hoey Park Saturday

“What was she wearing?”

It’s a question that quite often gets asked after a woman says she’s been raped.

“Our society tends to default to the question,” said Kendra Thomas, program coordinator for the Sexual Assault Advocate program. “The next series of questions usually are, ‘Why was she drinking? Why was she on that trail after dark? Why did she go to that party with those guys?’ This is victim blaming.”

The implication is that survivors of sexualized violence are responsible for anticipating, causing, or stopping the violence, Thomas said.

Victim blaming normalizes the actions of an offender and tells potential victims, especially women, that it is their duty to make sure they are not assaulted. From date rape drug-detecting nail polish to difficult-to-remove underwear, the message is clear: women should be trying harder not to get raped.

“Rape is a violent physical assault that is sexualized. Sexual assault is about power and control, not sexual attraction. It is never the victim’s fault, and it is never about ‘what they were wearing’,” Thomas explained.

In response to sexualized violence in the Cowichan Valley, Warmland Women’s Support Services Society is hosting an art installation, “What Were You Wearing?” to address victim blaming and rape myths.

The goal is to raise awareness and hold space for a conversation about victim blaming.

The #MeToo Cowichan art installation will be on display Saturday, June 23 at Charles Hoey Park.

“We invite community members to learn about affirmative consent, address rape myths and become more than a bystander to sexualized violence,” Thomas said.


