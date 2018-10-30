CVRD to vote on water and housing services bylaw on Nov. 14. (File photo)

Water and housing services move forward after Cowichan vote

CVRD board votes on bylaws on Nov. 14

Given the mandate by the electorate, the Cowichan Valley Regional District will move forward with initiatives to tackle issues of affordable housing and water protection in the region.

In last week’s municipal elections, six of the nine unincorporated electoral areas and all four municipalities within the CVRD voted in favour of establishing both the Drinking Water & Water Protection Service and the Cowichan Housing Association Annual Financial Contribution Service.

RELATED STORY: BOTH REFERENDUMS PASS

The service establishment bylaws received 55 per cent and 65 per cent approval of overall referendum votes cast, respectively.

RELATED STORY: DETAILS OF REFERENDUMS

The housing service, intended to help deal with the ongoing affordable housing crisis in the region, will requisition $765,000 annually from taxpayers to be used as seed funding to secure affordable housing investments from senior levels of government.

This funding will also provide resources for the CHA to match non-profit housing ideas with suitable land and developers, and perform comprehensive project assessments that justify the need and demand for new housing.

The establishment of the water protection service provides CVRD with the mandate to develop and implement specific watershed management activities, which will inform both land use planning and infrastructure needs across the region.

The water service will requisition up to $750,000 annually to create internal resources for this region-wide watershed management.

“The outcome of this referenda positions the CVRD at the leading-edge of local government in British Columbia when it comes to proactive, community solutions to critical, cross-boundary issues,” said Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD.

“These two services will be an important part of the legacy of this outgoing board of directors for steps taken to improve the quality of life in our region.”

Brian Carruthers, CAO of the CVRD, said water management and affordable housing are two of the most pressing issues facing the region.

“The results of this referenda confirm that the majority of residents want proactive response at a regional level,” he said.

“The CVRD now has the mandate to embolden its work in these areas and ensure our region remains a sustainable, affordable place for future generations.”

Both bylaws will go before the CVRD board for adoption on Nov. 14.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspected drunk driver on Vancouver Island crashes, gets chased, crashes again
Next story
B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Just Posted

Loren Duncan cries foul over e-mail list used by rival during election issue Cowichan Valley

Claims winner in Electoral Area E used voter lists inappropriately

Water and housing services move forward after Cowichan vote

CVRD board votes on bylaws on Nov. 14

VIDEO: Downtown Duncan welcomes families to Spooktacular

Lots of Halloween treats, great weather combine to bring throngs of families out for Spooktacular

Alex Aitken students turn out for democracy at student vote

Sixth and seventh graders cast their ballots Oct. 18 at Alex Aitken… Continue reading

VIDEO: Glass Tiger comes to Duncan on Nov. 7

You won’t forget them when they’re gone; they’re rock icons

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

B.C. parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Kids are 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

42 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Most Read