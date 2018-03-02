VIDEO: Vancouver Island hunter stalked by a cougar

Video by She Hunts Productions

Vancouver Island hunter Adam Bartsch had a close encounter with a cougar the other day.

He was out “shed hunting”-looking for antlers that have been shed- and checking on trail cameras when he saw a cougar staring at him.

The cougar followed him as Bartsch continued on his way.

“15 metres away from me, look at him, just eyeing me up like I am a blacktail deer,” Bartsch can be heard saying near the end of the video, before making noise and attempting to scare the cougar away.