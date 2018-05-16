VIDEO: Memorial offers friends, family chance to remember Darreld Rayner

“Capable, loving, and generous.”

Those were the recurring themes as family and friends gathered in Lake Cowichan May 12 to remember Darreld Rayner.

He had been missing for 10 years before his remains were found earlier this year, ending a decade of quiet suffering for his family.

But, finally, on Saturday, they were able to bring that part of all their lives to a conclusion, with the help and support of many, many friends.

One of the chief among them was Ken James, who acted as emcee at a memorial celebration at Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Hall.

In a soft voice, he began with an uncompromising message, aimed squarely at the rumours that have been swirling around town since the coroner was unable to firmly declare the cause of Rayner’s death.

“Before we get into remembering the many good things about this special man, the family has asked me to address a particular concern for them. When the coroner cannot determine a cause of death, people tend to speculate without real facts. There are two things, I believe, we can all agree on today. First, that the coroner could not determine the cause of passing. And, secondly, that the family, and anyone who knew Darreld are 100 per cent sure that he had no hand in his own passing. He loved his family too much,” James said, and was greeted with applause when he finished that statement.

“Darreld was known to have said: ‘That’s the coward’s way out’,” he said.

Then James looked around at the crowd and said, “it’s a great testament to his memory that there are so many here today to remember and honour him.”

After that, he invited Darreld’s widow, Hinke Rayner, to come and stand beside him as he thanked everyone who had helped when Darreld went missing, who had tirelessly searched, who had kept faith with the family, and offered their support.

James then shared some of his own experiences with Darreld before handing over the mic to Darreld’s daughter, Melissa, who said he was a great dad, although he didn’t become her father until she was four years old.

“But he became my dad, and he was, in every sense of the word. My dad taught me how to swim, ride a bike, ride a moped, and show me what a dad was supposed to be. The most important thing was that he was always there for me. He wasn’t perfect, nobody is, but he was perfect for me.”

She concluded her conversation with the crowd by singing, ‘Amazing Grace’.

There was also an interlude during which pictures of Darreld were shown on the big screen at the front of the hall.

Finally, James invited anyone who had memories of their friend to take the microphone and share them because the family, in particular, would benefit from hearing them, from knowing how loved he had been in his community, and others outside the family circle also felt his loss deeply.

Many stepped up, talking about being the Rayners’ neighbours, fixing motorbikes with Darreld, playing sports with him, and helping to ease the family’s pain as they move towards the future.

A couple of days after the event, Darreld’s son Brent posted on Facebook:

“I would like to thank everyone who came out on Saturday to celebrate my dad’s life with us. Hearing all the people’s hearts that dad had touched was more awesome than words can say. Knowing that he had such an impact on everyone who knew him was truly touching to our family. There were a few people who came in support to my family and they have said that they felt they knew who dad was through the family and such and that it was an honor to be there and hear what people had to share.

“Dad was such an amazing man and we miss him more and more every day but now we have laid him to rest and it is a very peaceful feeling. May he finally rest in peace and keep him in our thoughts. May his stories continue to be told. His legacy will live on forever.”

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Rayner’s daughter, Melissa, tells the crowd how much her dad loved his family. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Rayner’s daughter, Melissa, holds back tears as she remembers her father, Darreld. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

A big crowd turned out Saturday afternoon, May 11, to support the family of Darreld Rayner and remember their friend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Friends step up to share the ways Darreld Rayner touched their lives. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Darreld Rayner loved sports, too, including bowling, according to Karen Smith, who knew him through that part of his life. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Ken James welcomes another member of the crowd to the microphone at the Rayner celebration May 12. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Previous story
Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked
Next story
Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Just Posted

Low Tide Day celebrates a bittersweet 20th anniversary in Cowichan Bay

Event’s founding father has died, but the tradition continues

Youth leading Lumberjacks at season’s end

Improved Cowichan Valley team falls to Brentwood

Family Heritage Days offer lots to do this weekend

VIDEO: Check out the parade, picnic and other events at Saywell Park, plus bowling and more

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

VIDEO: Memorial offers friends, family chance to remember Darreld Rayner

Tears, smiles, even laughter shared as Cowichan Lake community remembers Rayner

‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

3D-printed ‘sex dolls’ help Carleton biologist find out what turtles find attractive in a female

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Most Read