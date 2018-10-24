VIDEO: Lake Cowichan celebrates 30 years of friendship with Ohtaki

Fun, festivity, and friendship were in the air Oct. 12 at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena’s multi-purpose room as the Ohtaki visit wound up with a big, boisterous banquet.

The group from Lake Cowichan’s sister community in Japan arrived in town in the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 10 for a welcome barbecue before going home with their host families.

On Oct. 11, after some time with their families, they visited Lake Cowichan First Nation, and then spent the afternoon at Lake Cowichan School for events organized especially for them.

Sightseeing at the Kaatza Station Museum, Saywell Park, the Forest Workers Memorial Park, Ohtaki Park, and the Duck Pond and local shopping in Lake Cowichan then led to a supper of pizza and sushi and then some fun carving pumpkins at the municipal hall.

Friday, Oct. 12 saw the Japanese visitors and their hosts spending some time in Youbou, bowling, playing pickleball, and having lunch before enjoying some free time with their host families.

Then it was time for the community banquet, a joyful occasion filled with laughter and entertainment as old friends reconnected and new friends forged ties that may last a lifetime.

After a free day on Saturday, the group was off. Until next time.