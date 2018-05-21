Tina Phillips leads briefing of SAR crews on Monday, May 20 at Cowichan SAR HQ behind Sahtlam fire hall. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Finding footprints curtailed Kilmer search Sunday night, but crews out again Monday

The footprints were ‘ruled out’ after trackers sent in, and everyone was back to looking for Kilmer

Searchers were called back Sunday night, May 20, as some of the volunteers found footprints as they looked for Ben Kilmer.

The 41 year old man has been missing since Wednesday.

Monday’s search manager, Tina Phillips, said, “Today, we’re working on areas that we didn’t manage to complete last night. We had to pull them out because footprints were found. But there’s going to be a lot of footprints now. We had the trackers go in by the footprints and rule them out.

“So the groups are going back in there to finish off that actual tight grid search that we want. We’re into our 800-metre radius from the last known point. We’re just finishing that up right now. We’re going to put our heads together to check any parts that are outstanding. We will get the feedback from the convergent volunteers and see if they can give us anything else. We’re looking for search areas now.”

We asked how searchers are dealing with the stress of such an effort. A lot of the people have been there every day.

Phillips looked around her with a smile.

“They’re coming back for more. We’ve got fresh faces every day, too, which is nice. We’ve managed to keep a sense of humour, in the way that we can, so everybody’s hanging in pretty good,” she said.

Previous story
Sunrise Waldorf School teacher honoured for STEM
Next story
Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

Just Posted

VIDEO: Finding footprints curtailed Kilmer search Sunday night, but crews out again Monday

The footprints were ‘ruled out’ after trackers sent in, and everyone was back to looking for Kilmer

Sunrise Waldorf School teacher honoured for STEM

Lisa Hitch wins award for Excellence in teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are past: Coulson

The famed Martin Mars air tankers continue to draw interest from potential… Continue reading

Huge Flower and Garden Show still going strong after 70 years

This year the Community Flower and Garden Show will be held on Saturday, May 26

Friends and family playing huge role in Kilmer search

Volunteers from the public join forces with SAR crews

VIDEO: Finding footprints curtailed Kilmer search Sunday night, but crews out again Monday

The footprints were ‘ruled out’ after trackers sent in, and everyone was back to looking for Kilmer

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Man helps pull unconscious surfer from water near Tofino

Good Samaritan says lifeguards are needed at Long Beach and along the Pacific Rim park

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Most Read