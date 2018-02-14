VIDEO: Cowichan Lake joins march for missing, murdered aboriginal people

From as far as the Pacheedaht territory, they travelled to Duncan to walk to make concerns know

The Cowichan Lake area turned out in support of missing and murdered aboriginal people on Feb. 10, joining a large crowd of folks from around the entire Cowichan Valley and beyond.

It all started with prayers and drumming at midmorning and then the First Annual Walk for Murdered and Missing Men, Women and Children moved out from the shelter of the carved gate on Cowichan Way, making its way, with a police escort, around the core of downtown Duncan.

Then, they headed to the Si’em Lelum Gym for a gathering and lunch, with guest speakers such as Cowichan Chief William Seymour, Pacheedaht Chief Jeff Jones, Halalt Chief James Thomas and elder Joseph Norris, plus members of families from missing and murdered people, and other honorary speakers, and performances in honour of the day.