Victoria police arrest two men for attempting to lure children over the internet

A 61-year-old man and 28-year-old man were investigated by VicPD’s Internet Child Exploitation unit

Two men in Victoria are facing 10 charges for child exploitation after two investigations by the VicPD’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

More than a year and a half ago, the West Shore RCMP responded to information about a potential victim of child luring over the internet. A suspect was identified in Esquimalt, and the VicPD ICE investigator started an investigation in June 2017.

On Nov. 14, 2018, a search warrant was executed at a 61-year-old mans home in Esquimalt with the help of VicPD’s Special Victims Unit, Integrated Tech Crime Unit, officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

ALSO READ: Saanich Police seek potential victims of alleged bad nanny

The man faces eight charges including making, distributing and possessing child pornography, luring a child under 14 years old, luring a child under 16, arranging or agreeing to a sexual offence against a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was released with multiple conditions on a promise to appear.

The second investigation began on Nov. 1, 2018. A 28-year-old man was found to want to sexually abuse a child. The VicPD set up a meeting at an apartment on Nov. 8, and arrested the man upon arrival. He is facing a charge of luring a child under 16 years old. It was also discovered the man has been living in Canada illegally for four years, and the Canadian Border Services Agency is confirming his status.

ALSO READ: Possible child abduction attempt an isolated incident, says West Shore RCMP

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report
Next story
Gold River winter angling closed to promote steelhead conservation

Just Posted

Sight of murder weapon disturbing for family in trial of Chemainus man

Family members wept and a sheriff provided tissues

Mary Lowther column: Soaker hoses: the best way to water the garden

Both these types can last for six plus years when handled carefully, and it’s worth it.

Lake Cowichan Fire Department honours long serving firefighters

Tom Padjen retires, and Callsen, Smith, and Johnson’s contributions are celebrated

Chemainus’s Riot Brewing lands another honour

Riot took top honours in the Best Dark Mild Beer category.

Paramedic treated accused killer at the scene

Described strange behaviour of man with minor injuries

Holiday Market at Lake Cowichan draws big crowd of shoppeers

Great weather and a hockey tournament at the sports arena next door… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Otter 6, humans 0: Battle continues to oust koi muncher from Vancouver garden

Two more traps were added in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden, but otter evaded capture and snatched bait

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Victoria police arrest two men for attempting to lure children over the internet

A 61-year-old man and 28-year-old man were investigated by VicPD’s Internet Child Exploitation unit

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Most Read