Vancouver Island duo honoured for raising $1 million for MS

Darcie and Kevin James are being honoured for their dedication to fundraising for MS. (Submitted)

Die-hard soccer fans might be the only ones who wouldn’t question the sanity of participating in a 10-hour soccer match but for Cobble Hill’s Darcie James who lives with MS, she saw it as yet another example of her husband Kevin’s commitment to her.

Since the two of them started out as husband and wife almost two decades ago, soccer has been a common theme tying them together.

“We actually met at a soccer dance,” recalled Kevin when glancing over at his wife. He then describes how he proposed to Darcie who seems to love the story equally as much.

“I had it all planned out. We had a big cup game and I told all my family and friends what was happening,” explains Kevin. “while we were all there, I went down on one knee and proposed to her.” He added enthusiastically, “We ended up winning the game!”

Not long after being married, Darcie heard her MS diagnosis, but what can be devastating news turned into a motivation for lifelong fundraising to advance MS research and support services. Although they have organized a variety of fundraising events that have amounted to more than $1 million in financial support over the years, soccer was the one activity they agreed was the best place to start.

“I decided to do a 10-hour marathon game, so people could get a taste of what people living with MS felt on a day to day life. Rubbery legs, exhaustion, fatigue and general discomfort,” explained Kevin.

Their devotion to each other and the cause prompted the MS Society to choose Darcie and Kevin as this year’s Women Against MS (WAMS), for an event happening Nov. 22 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

The WAMS luncheon attracts leading professionals and organizations from a wide range of industries in support of the movement to end MS. In addition to raising funds for MS research and support, the luncheon is a networking event that provides table purchasers and sponsors high profile exposure.

Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to donate or for more information. Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram and on Facebook.