As usual, when the Cowichan River becomes swollen as it passes through Lake Cowichan, the Duck Pond park is flooded. (Lexi Bainas/

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

Sustained rain during the last two days led to a number of road closures in the Cowichan Valley due to flooding.

Canada Avenue, from the Sherman roundabout to Beverly Street, was shut down Monday, as well as sections of the nearby Philip and Mary streets largely due to Holmes Creek overflowing its banks.

By Tuesday morning, Canada Avenue remained closed, but Mary and Philip streets were reopened, except for a portion of Philip Street that joins Canada Avenue.

As well, the intersection of Crofton and Chemainus roads, known as Pinson’s Corner, was closed Monday due to flooding, but was reopened by Tuesday morning.

Westholme Road is also flooded, but may be passable.

Natasha Horsman, a spokeswoman for the Municipality of North Cowichan, said the situation will be closely monitored and updated through the day Tuesday.

Other roads affected by flooding included Tzouhalem Road west of Brier, and the Pacific Marine Route at Fairy Lake. Further, Genoa Bay Road was closed between 5700 and 5881 due to flooding, and a culvert was being checked Monday on Skutz Falls Road in the 6500 block.

“It’s not a super heavy rain event that we’re experiencing, but it is sustained rainfall and is forecast to continue through the day,” Horsman explained Monday.

While a heavy rainfall warning ended at about 11 a.m., water levels continued to rise, as water flows down towards lower areas.

Sandbags were available Monday at North Cowichan Public Works, Duncan Public Works, Bings Creek Recycling Centre, Peerless Road Recycling Centre and Lake Cowichan Public Works.

Two ducks arrive for lunch at Lake Cowichan’s flooded Duck Pond. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

UPDATED: Some roads re-opened after flooding, closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

