Police had Highway 19a blocked off Sunday afternoon due to a fatal accident in the McGimpsey Road area. Photo by Christopher Buckland

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell River on Sunday.

“The roads were wet and it was raining,” Sgt. Craig Blanchard of the RCMP’s North Island traffic division said. “A black 2006 Mazda 6, which was northbound, lost control and spun into the path of a southbound 2013 (Ford) F350 (pickup); collided into the F350.”

The 30-year-old female driver from Campbell River was transported to Campbell River Hospital and pronounced deceased upon arrival.

“She had not been wearing a seatbelt,” Sgt. Blanchard said.

The 44-year-old driver of the pickup truck was from Nanaimo. He and his passenger went to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident closed the highway from 2:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to enable a collision analyst to study the scene. Traffic was detoured down Jubilee Parkway, the Inland Island Highway and Hamm Road.

“We do want to remind drivers to slow down and drive to conditions, wear your seatbelt and don’t drink and drive, it doesn’t mix,” Sgt. Blanchard said.

Blanchard said the road was wet and it was raining but it doesn’t appear that hydroplaning was an issue.

An investigation into the causes of the accident is ongoing.

Previous story
ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year
Next story
Family of ATV accident victims thanks those involved in search effort

Just Posted

TCH southbound lanes closed for an hour after truck crashes into Chemainus bridge

No injuries in single-vehicle crash

UPDATED: Heavy rainfall causes flooding, road closures in Cowichan

Situation to be monitored through the day

UPDATE: Mesachie Lake fire chief, deputy chief stumped over removal from positions

Independent consultant to conduct a review

Kerry Park peewees lock up league title

The team will head to the South Island playoffs

Cowichan wrestlers pay visit to Abbotsford’s Miri Piri club

The Cowichan athletes performed well, with nearly every wrestler finishing in the top four.

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell… Continue reading

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

Most Read