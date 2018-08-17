A Honda and a Volkswagen crashed at 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Northfield Road and the old Island Highway. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Two hurt in car wreck on old Island Highway

Honda and Volkswagen crash at 10 p.m. Friday at highway intersection in Nanaimo

Two people were hurt in a car wreck at a highway intersection in Nanaimo on Friday night.

Three out of the four lanes of the old Island highway were blocked off after a two-car crash that happened at about 10 p.m. at the Northfield Road intersection

Firefighters at the scene didn’t know the direction of travel of the two vehicles, but the Honda’s front end was destroyed and a Volkswagen sustained passenger-side damage.

Two people who were in the Civic were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was detoured around the scene for about 45 minutes.

For coverage of other recent car accidents, click here.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire at Mayo Lake in Cowichan Valley out

Just Posted

Wildfire at Mayo Lake in Cowichan Valley out

It is suspected to be human-caused

Shane Ryan announces campaign for Malahat/Mill Bay Area A director

Ryan, 41, is gearing up to launch his electoral campaign which will focus on environmental issues

Attention municipal candidates: here’s what we want from you

submit or come in for a photo, and submit approximately 300 words

Cowichan swimmers bring home hardware from Special Olympics Canada Summer Games

Mikyla Carlow and Courtenay Rekis win multiple medals in Nova Scotia

CVAC Jaguars grab gold medals at junior development provincials

Alexa Dow and Annette Blumel combine for three first-place finishes

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Two hurt in car wreck on old Island Highway

Honda and Volkswagen crash at 10 p.m. Friday at highway intersection in Nanaimo

Authorities mull evacuation order for Zeballos

Smoke billowed from the steep hillsides of Zeballos on Friday evening, as… Continue reading

Safeway union urges prejection of mediator recommendations

Says mediator asks for too many concessions

Fire chases B.C. crews out of their own camp

Crews in Burns Lake had to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

Surrey’s new bylaw focuses on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

About 1,000 Saudi residents called back to kingdom after suspending diplomatic relations with Canada

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

‘Disjointed’ system hinders British Columbia First Nations in wildfire fight

More than 550 wildfires were burning in B.C. and crews were bracing for wind and dry lightning

Most Read