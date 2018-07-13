Several hard-to-replace jerseys were stolen in a break-in Wednesday at the Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office at the Serauxmen Sports Fields on Third Street. Photos submitted

Thieves on Vancouver Island break through wall to steal unique jerseys

Incident happened overnight Wednesday at Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office on Third Street

Thieves pulled off another steal at the Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association office.

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating a break-and-enter to the NMBA office and concession stand at 380 Third St. Five hard-to-replace jerseys were taken in the break-in, which happened sometime overnight Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a hole in the drywall that thieves used to access the concession stand. The culprits also pried open the office door and made off with a Toshiba laptop computer, a red portable barbecue and five “rather unique” baseball jerseys, according to an RCMP press release.

The Toshiba laptop was old, but had a rare program installed called Rightview Pro.

The jerseys stolen had belonged to the NMBA’s Nick Holmes, a former major league scout. They include a royal blue jersey bearing the words Flor De Cana No. 3, a red jersey bearing Costa Rica No. 6, a Chicago White Sox jersey with No. 3 Holmes on the back, a royal blue Italia No. 3 mesh jersey and a grey Northwest jersey No. 3 with black and gold trim on the neck and sleeves. An undisclosed amount of cash was also taken.

RELATED: Nanaimo minor baseball concession stand suffers another break-in

At least two other break-ins have happened at the same building this baseball season. This week’s break-and-enter happened just 10 days before the start of Baseball Week in Nanaimo.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

