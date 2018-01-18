Most areas hung onto their power during Wednesday night’s spectacular storm. (Citizen file)

Storm batters Cowichan Valley but power stays on

Despite thunder, lightning, wind and pounding rain, only a few areas suffered power cuts

Thunder, lightning, wind, and heavy rain: Wednesday night’s storm had it all.

During the evening of Jan. 17, anyone who was outside or who had a picture window got a great view of the flashes of lightning and many residents could hear the thunder crashing all around them.

But there were not the massive power failures in the Cowichan Valley that have sometimes accompanied nature’s blasts.

The most widespread outage was in Youbou, where trees down across wires knocked out electricity to 702 Hydro customers at 12:51 a.m. Jan. 18. Power was back on by 3:33 a.m.

Otherwise, there were only a handful of homes were out of power in the Valley at 8 a.m. on Jan. 18.

