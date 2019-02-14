Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.3% in December

The drop for the final month of 2018 was the third consecutive month to see a decline

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.3 per cent to $56.4 billion in December as sales of petroleum and coal products fell.

The agency says the drop for the final month of 2018 was the third consecutive month to see a decline.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says sales were down in 12 of 21 industries tracked, representing 72.7 per cent of manufacturing sales.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 10.4 per cent to $5.2 billion, with a decrease in volume accounting for about half the decline.

In volume terms, overall manufacturing sales were down 1.2 per cent in December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teacher who recorded students with pen camera is guilty of voyeurism: high court
Next story
Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

Just Posted

Solving parrot’s feather infestation in North Cowichan will be difficult, costly

Invasive species choking Somenos Creek

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Business notes: Building relationships key in business and life

A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity of speaking to Networking for Non-Profits Cowichan.

Third-period lead disappears as Caps lose to Grizzlies

Up 4-2, Cowichan ends up falling 6-4

Shawnigan, Rugby Canada strengthen partnership

Memorandum of understanding will benefit community, school says

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Coming up in Cowichan: Garry Oak Marathon is back

Conservation workshop part of Garry Oak Meadow Marathon The Garry Oak Meadow… Continue reading

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

Most Read