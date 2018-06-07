Pixabay

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector this weekend.

After a warm and largely dry month of May, a wet and cool weekend is in-store for much of the southern B.C. Interior. High elevation travellers routes in the Okanagan may see some snow on Sunday, the statement said.

A strong southerly flow aloft will set-up late on Friday and bring rain starting in earnest Friday night and continue through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms giving gusty winds and increased rainfall rates are possible.

Related: 30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

Over the latter half of the weekend, the strong southerly flow will shift eastwards into Alberta and be replaced with a cool and unsettled airmass. Showery conditions and scattered thunderstorms are likely to prevail on Sunday. Freezing levels are expected to fall and some higher elevation travellers routes could see some snow on Sunday as well, the statement said.

In light of the recent, lengthy stretch of dry weather conditions, increased surface run-off with localized flooding could be cause for concern this weekend.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
