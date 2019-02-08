Snow was making downtown Duncan into a winter wonderland Friday morning. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Snow expected through tonight, should ease by early Saturday

The snow is falling and will continue overnight. Mainroad South Island Contracting will be on the roads for the duration of the winter weather along with public works crews from North Cowichan and Duncan.

“Mainroad will be performing snow removal operations on all highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal,” said a press release issued just before noon on Friday.

Schools were open in the Cowichan Valley despite the white stuff but officials are keeping en eye on the ever-changing conditions.

Over at Queen Margaret’s, staff and students are embracing the elements.

Duncan Christian School opted for an early dismissal.

According to Environment Canada, snow accumulations for most of east Vancouver Island are anticipated to be between five and 10 centimetres before the snowfall is expected to stop by early Saturday morning. In some cases more snow could fall than predicted.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills
Next story
Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Just Posted

Mill Bay athletes, Shawnigan hockey players going to Canada Winter Games in Alberta

Hockey player Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and skier Jessye Brockway to represent Cowichan Valley

Snow expected through tonight, should ease by early Saturday

The snow is falling and will continue overnight. Mainroad South Island Contracting… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Spaceman’, the story of Duncan’s Granger Taylor, premieres on CBC on Friday, Feb. 8

He’d have been 70 years old now, and friends and family still wonder what happened to him

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Most Read