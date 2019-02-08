Snow expected through tonight, should ease by early Saturday

The snow is falling and will continue overnight. Mainroad South Island Contracting will be on the roads for the duration of the winter weather along with public works crews from North Cowichan and Duncan.

“Mainroad will be performing snow removal operations on all highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal,” said a press release issued just before noon on Friday.

Schools were open in the Cowichan Valley despite the white stuff but officials are keeping en eye on the ever-changing conditions.

Over at Queen Margaret’s, staff and students are embracing the elements.

Duncan Christian School opted for an early dismissal.

DCS will have an early dismissal at 12:30pm today, Fri,Feb 8, due to weather & road conditions. Busses will be running on a PLC early dismissal schedule. For parents unable to pick up children by 12:30pm or meet children at their bus stop, select school staff will remain to help. pic.twitter.com/LFe999vSy5 — Duncan Christian (@duncancschool) February 8, 2019

According to Environment Canada, snow accumulations for most of east Vancouver Island are anticipated to be between five and 10 centimetres before the snowfall is expected to stop by early Saturday morning. In some cases more snow could fall than predicted.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



