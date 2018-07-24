Shawnigan Lake RCMP urges caution after several incidents snarled traffic on Malahat

Thousands of drivers stuck for hours after incidents

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is warning drivers to be cautious on the Malahat after two incidents snarled traffic for hours on the weekend.

The first incident was a head-on collision and involved multiple vehicles that resulted in minor injuries on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat leaves traffic crawling

Speed may have been a factor in the second incident in which a single vehicle went off an embankment and sparked a fire on the side of the highway. The incident is still under investigation.

The incidents snarled traffic for thousands of commuters late Sunday afternoon.

“People need to be alert, they need to be in good condition to be driving. Just be in the mindset to drive,” said Cpl. Tina Chan of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.
Next story
Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Just Posted

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and… Continue reading

Rebuild it and they will come: Cowichan wetland project creates habitat for fish and fowl

The wetlands are in the low-lying section of NCC’s Chase Woods Nature Preserve

City of Duncan slashes temporary shelter fees

Fees drop from $2,000 to $250

Car of missing Oak Bay woman found on remote logging road

Green Honda found July 21 behind Lake Cowichan

Shawnigan Lake RCMP urges caution after several incidents snarled traffic on Malahat

Thousands of drivers stuck for hours after incidents

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

Most Read