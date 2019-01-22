Shawnigan Lake RCMP looking to reunite stolen truck wheels with rightful owners

Shawnigan Lake RCMP are looking to reunite stolen truck wheels with their rightful owners. (Citizen file)

If you are missing a number of truck wheels this one is for you:

On Dec. 3, 2018, the Shawnigan Lake RCMP recovered a number of truck wheels that are believed to be stolen.

“Efforts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful,” said a brief press release issued by the Shawnigan Lake detachment on Tuesday.

The wheels recovered include two large chrome wheels, a set of GM wheels and a set Dodge wheels.

Those with information regarding the wheels are encouraged to call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514 and cite file 2018-4063.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Cowichan Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).