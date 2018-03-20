Ceremony to unveil the Sesquicentennial Totem will be held on March 23 in Duncan. (File photo)

Sesquicentennial Totem to be unveiled on March 23 in Duncan

Project commissioned by the City of Duncan

A cultural ceremony to unveil and bless the Sesquicentennial Totem for Canada’s 150th anniversary will be held in Duncan on March 23.

The totem was commissioned by the City of Duncan, with funding from the federal Celebration & Commemorative Program-Canada 150 Fund, and it will be placed in the territory of Cowichan Tribes.

Representatives from Cowichan Tribes, the City of Duncan, along with carver Tommy Hunter Jr. and the family of the Kwakwaka’wakw will be present at the ceremony, which will take place at 11 a.m. at Station Street Park, on the corner of Station and Craig streets in downtown Duncan.

“There is no relationship more important to our government than the one with Indigenous peoples,” said Melanie Joy, minister of Canadian Heritage.

“The Sesquicentennial Totem is a powerful, tangible symbol of the importance of working together to build a better future for Canada and further the vital work of reconciliation.”

Previous story
Comox Valley Valley lotto ticket worth $2 million

Just Posted

Bantam female team caps off perfect season

Cowichan earns league and playoff banners

Elder Co-op launching free Rideshare service

“The Elder Care Co-op was formed with a vision of ‘seniors helping seniors”

Near-miss has Cowichan Lake RCMP reminding of off-road vehicle rules

New rules became law in 2015

City of Duncan considers transgender washrooms

Issue to be discussed at council meeting on March 19

South Island travel book a best seller

Areas of the Cowichan Valley covered

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Comox Valley Valley lotto ticket worth $2 million

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in the Comox Valley was chanelling… Continue reading

Vancouver Island gas station owner, wielding bat, chases would-be robber

Incident happened at Super Save Gas in Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Pro-Trump protest sign with F-word is OK, court rules

Judges say Ontario man can protest publicly, even using vulgar language

VIDEO: Police officer looking for distracted drivers gets hit by truck

Road safety investigator clipped by trailer while patrolling busy intersection

YVR wants you to help name three new puppies

Say hello to the Vancouver Airport’s new assistance pups

Man dies in crash on Island Highway

Man thrown from his vehicle, alcohol believed to be a factor in accident near Parksville

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read