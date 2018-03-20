Sesquicentennial Totem to be unveiled on March 23 in Duncan

Ceremony to unveil the Sesquicentennial Totem will be held on March 23 in Duncan. (File photo)

A cultural ceremony to unveil and bless the Sesquicentennial Totem for Canada’s 150th anniversary will be held in Duncan on March 23.

The totem was commissioned by the City of Duncan, with funding from the federal Celebration & Commemorative Program-Canada 150 Fund, and it will be placed in the territory of Cowichan Tribes.

Representatives from Cowichan Tribes, the City of Duncan, along with carver Tommy Hunter Jr. and the family of the Kwakwaka’wakw will be present at the ceremony, which will take place at 11 a.m. at Station Street Park, on the corner of Station and Craig streets in downtown Duncan.

“There is no relationship more important to our government than the one with Indigenous peoples,” said Melanie Joy, minister of Canadian Heritage.

“The Sesquicentennial Totem is a powerful, tangible symbol of the importance of working together to build a better future for Canada and further the vital work of reconciliation.”