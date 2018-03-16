School’s Out program gives youth free spring break bus rides

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 can ride the bus for free for most of spring break

BC Transit and the CVRD’s School’s Out program is offering eight days of free rides for Cowichan youth. (Citizen file)

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 can ride the bus for free for most of spring break as part of BC Transit and the CVRD’s School’s Out program.

“Spring break is a welcome breather for students,” said Manuel Achadinha, president and CEO of BC Transit. “Free access to transit over these eight days will encourage them to experience first-hand how transit can connect them efficiently and effectively to the many activities and destinations the Cowichan Valley has to offer.”

All that’s required for free bus passage between Saturday, March 17 and Saturday, March 24 is a valid student ID.

This transit special also applies to eligible students who are registered with handyDART.

The free rides are within the CVRD’s local routes only, however. Trips on the Commuter service to Victoria are not part of the program.

“We want to celebrate the opportunities that local transit provides to connect youth in our communities while they enjoy spring break,” said CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure.

To learn more about the BC Transit system within the CVRD visit www.bctransit.com/cowichan-valley

