SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Premier John Horgan has announced that B.C. will join the rest of the provinces and move Family Day to the third week of February, starting next year.

The change comes after six Family Days, since the Liberal government brought it into effect in 2013.

Horgan said the move will better align families and businesses. But it’s getting mixed reviews.

Here’s what Black Press Media readers have said:

“Yay! I like the move. It shouldn’t have been put on the second week. It makes more sense to be in line with the rest of the country.” – Ilona Sabine

That’s stupid!! Bc already voted on this years ago. The whole reason no one in BC wanted to align the family days is because soo many from Alberta come and then ski hills and hotels etc get booked and locals can’t or don’t want to wait in line!!” – Woven Freeman

“Why the hell can’t our stupid government leave things alone?????” – Mary Dyck

“Finally! Common sense happens!” – Vicky Savoie Sirett

“Now let’s make april fools day an official holiday..” – MJ Phillips

“Family Day was created to provide a positive family focused break in the winter, to break up the long period between the Christmas and Easter stat holidays. It was intended to give family members an opportunity to connect and spend time together, supporting healthy minds and families. I understand the business perspective, but this isn’t ‘Business Day’, it’s Family Day. By all means align the stat so for the maximum benefit of families trying to connect, and in different jurisdictions. Businesses will still benefit.” – Pamela Carey Nelson

“Who cares? A holiday is a holiday.” – Diane Branter

What do you think?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

Just Posted

Duncan doctor raises health impacts of cell towers

Stephen Faulkner concerned about Safety Code 6

U14 Crushers win league title

Cowichan crew clinches with win over Juan de Fuca

Column: Who doesn’t love to sing along with the ‘Sound of Music’?

“I Have Confidence you’ll find Something Good as we say So Long, Farewell to our ancient kitchen stove”

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Trio invites Valley to chamber music afternoon

On Sunday, Feb. 11 a trio takes on a quartet at Duncan United Church.

VIDEO: Orcas in Ladysmith Harbour surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

Puppy OK after gobbling up pot

Veterinary nurse says probem not uncommon, owners urged to bring pet in for treatment

Most Read