A GMC Safari minivan sits upside down beside Glenora Road following a single-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There were only minor injuries after a GMC Safari minivan rolled over on Glenora Road on Feb. 18 at about 3:p.m. with four occupants inside.

Brad Coleman, deputy chief from the South End Fire Department which attended the scene, said one of the van’s occupants was injured with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

He said the recent snowfall didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash and the accident is under investigation.