Robert Barron column: Some motorcyclists a danger to themselves; and others

I would often bellyache over the mandatory helmet laws in Canada.

When I was younger and an avid motorcycle enthusiast, I would often bellyache over the mandatory helmet laws in Canada.

I figured at the time that it’s a free country and it should be up to me if I wanted to put my neck on the line by not wearing a helmet.

Of course, what my infantile brain was not taking into consideration was the cost to the taxpayers’ supported medical system when I crashed and smashed my head in, and the impacts on the other drivers that may be involved in the accident.

That kind of more thorough and mature thinking comes with age, which I increasingly have plenty of, and I often wonder about how stupid and reckless I was in those days, and how lucky I was to live through it.

I had two major motorcycle accidents while I was in my 20s, one of which was my fault, and ended up in the hospital both times.

Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet during each incident and had on heavy jeans and leather boots, jacket and gloves which saved me from serious road rash, or worse.

(Of course, that had more to do at the time with staying warm in a cold climate than any safety concerns.)

I did, however, knock out some teeth and had severe bruises and other superficial damage in those accidents, but I consider myself fortunate to have lived through them.

Some of my friends and colleagues who also liked to drive motorcycles in those days were not so lucky.

I currently spend a good deal of time on the Island Highway in my car and some of the motorcycle riders I come across obviously need to get wise very fast, or I expect they will soon be statistics.

To be fair to the vast majority of motorcyclists out there who drive responsibly and carefully, and with the proper attire, the riders I’m talking about are just a small percentage of those on the road.

But they make the highways scary for all users.

One guy passed me so fast on a racing bike one day last week, it was almost like I was standing still.

The rider was smart enough to have a full-face helmet on, but all he was wearing other than that was a t-shirt, shorts and sandals.

I’ve often thought about pulling up next to one of these half-nude motorcyclists while travelling at high speeds and dropping a thawed out side of pork on the highway to give the rider the sense of just how much damage could be done to exposed flesh when it hits the asphalt at those speeds.

I would hope it would be a wake-up call for the rider; one that he would spread around amongst his biking buddies.

I know from personal experience that it’s hard to get this message through to many young people.

Like me at that age, they tend to scoff at older people who come bearing wisdom and advice, choosing to learn life’s lessons on their own.

But the point is they may not have much of a life, if any at all, if they are unfortunate enough to find themselves in a serious crash.

So slow down you motorcyclists who have little regard for posted speed limits, and wear appropriate clothing and equipment.

It will make everyone much happier.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation order issued in Island village due to “risk of falling debris”

Just Posted

RCMP looking for missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, was last seen on Aug. 10

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Robert Barron column: Some motorcyclists a danger to themselves; and others

I would often bellyache over the mandatory helmet laws in Canada.

Celebrated sax-man P. J. Perry comes to Crofton Aug. 19

Enjoy the sounds of Canada’s king of bebop at Osborne Bay Pub

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

Evacuation order issued in Island village due to “risk of falling debris”

Fire continues to threaten town’s only access road

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Most Read