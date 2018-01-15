Gil Penalosa is an accomplished keynote speaker, facilitator of strategic workshops and delivers interactive presentations. (Submitted)

Retrofitting communities to meet the needs of 8-80

If you build a city that appeals to both an eight-year-old and an 80-year-old, it’s going to be a great city.

That’s what Gil Penalosa, founder and chair of the internationally recognized Canadian non-profit organization 8 80 Cities, believes.

He’s going to be speaking in Cowichan on Jan. 16 as part of the CVRD’s continuing Place-Making Vancouver Island Speakers Series and Cowichan 2050 initiative.

Penalosa’s unique blend of experience, pragmatism and passion has made him sought out for his leadership and advice in more than 250 different cities across six continents, according to a release.

“We are lucky to have a speaker of Dr. Penalosa’s caliber come to share his wisdom and insights with us here in the Cowichan region,” said CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure. “With an aging population, it is important we ensure our communities are developed with the needs of both young and old in mind. We know we are doing fairly well in recreational opportunities within the region, which is a key element Dr. Penalosa’s insights, however he will challenge us to do better in our community design.”

The event is free and will take place at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan starting at 7 p.m.

A roundtable discussion with community representatives will follow Penalosa’s presentation.

For more information about the Speakers Series visit www.cvrd.bc.ca/cvrdspeakers

For tickets visit www.cowichanpac.ca

Previous story
North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics
Next story
Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

Just Posted

Retrofitting communities to meet the needs of 8-80

If you build a city that appeals to both an eight-year-old and… Continue reading

Capture the Rain: Don and Jeanne Ross do a lot with little space

Suburban dwellers Don and Jeanne Ross built their house on a small lot high above the Cowichan River

Column David Suzuki: Consumer society no longer serves our needs

By David Suzuki My parents were born in Vancouver — Dad in… Continue reading

Column: Modular housing program for homeless an option

Government program now in eight communities

Fire at old Crofton School

Building has been empty for about nine years

Blood and fire: school district mock-up prepares for earthquakes

Realistic drill held at Mill Bay Elementary School

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Vancouver Island woman recounts terrifying ballistic missile false-alarm in Hawaii

“I immediately called both my children to say, ‘I’m proud of you and I love you.”

Most Read