Retrofitting communities to meet the needs of 8-80

If you build a city that appeals to both an eight-year-old and an 80-year-old, it’s going to be a great city.

That’s what Gil Penalosa, founder and chair of the internationally recognized Canadian non-profit organization 8 80 Cities, believes.

He’s going to be speaking in Cowichan on Jan. 16 as part of the CVRD’s continuing Place-Making Vancouver Island Speakers Series and Cowichan 2050 initiative.

Penalosa’s unique blend of experience, pragmatism and passion has made him sought out for his leadership and advice in more than 250 different cities across six continents, according to a release.

“We are lucky to have a speaker of Dr. Penalosa’s caliber come to share his wisdom and insights with us here in the Cowichan region,” said CVRD board chair Jon Lefebure. “With an aging population, it is important we ensure our communities are developed with the needs of both young and old in mind. We know we are doing fairly well in recreational opportunities within the region, which is a key element Dr. Penalosa’s insights, however he will challenge us to do better in our community design.”

The event is free and will take place at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan starting at 7 p.m.

A roundtable discussion with community representatives will follow Penalosa’s presentation.

For more information about the Speakers Series visit www.cvrd.bc.ca/cvrdspeakers

For tickets visit www.cowichanpac.ca