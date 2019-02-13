Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

RCMP to provide update Merritt cowboy missing for more than 2 weeks

Ben Tyner was last seen on Jan. 26

Mounties are expected to announce an update Wednesday on the investigation into the disappearance of a Merritt cowboy in late January.

Ben Tyner was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the Nicola Ranch where he had worked since November. His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack, on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats.

On Thursday, RCMP announced the southeast major crime unit had been brought in to help with the investigation and warned Merritt residents of an increased police presence in the area.

A wide-ranging search by police units and search and rescue crews was suspended on Feb. 10, although at the time RCMP said the investigation into Tyner’s disappearance was “not over.”

