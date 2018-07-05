RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Chemainus, Crofton drug raids

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have seized drugs, including fentanyl, firearms and other items suspected of being used for trafficking after raiding three properties in Chemainus and Crofton over the weekend.

The subject properties were located in the 1500 and 1700 block of Chaplin Street in Crofton and 2800 block of Hillside Street in Chemainus.

“The RCMP recognizes the impact fentanyl has had on the Cowichan Valley and the number of overdoses and deaths it has caused. As part of our commitment to address the fentanyl crisis, the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP initiated this project to hold those accountable for making money off this deadly drug,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain.

“We believe the bulk amounts of crystal meth and fentanyl were intended for sale to other drug dealers in the area. These amounts would then be sold to local users. The amount seized represents over 15,000 individual doses of crystal meth and over 10,000 doses of fentanyl.”

The search warrants executed by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP’s Island District Emergency Response Team (ERT) on June 30 were obtained to seize evidence used in the trafficking of fentanyl including drugs, packaging and money.

The search warrants and subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of:

• More than 2 pounds of crystal meth

• A pound and a half of fentanyl

• 8 firearms including long guns, hand guns and a loaded shot gun

• Counterfeit currency

• Cash, packaging and other items used in the drug trade

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit commenced the lengthy investigation back in November 2018 targeting drug traffickers operating throughout the Cowichan Valley.

Taygen Mitchell Butler, 23, James Otis Downey, 22, Christopher Lee Hamilton, 41, and Timothy James Greer, 43, have all been charged with Trafficking and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA).

RCMP said trafficking charges are expected for nine other individuals while various firearms offences under the Criminal Code are also being recommended.

 

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Chemainus, Crofton drug raids

