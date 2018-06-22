Police have been active in tracking down priority offenders in the Shawnigan Lake area. (Citizen file)

Priority offenders nabbed in Shawnigan Lake

A prolific offender was nabbed by Shawnigan Lake RCMP after a brief foot chase June 13.

The incident occurred around midnight when police patrols behind the Mill Bay Salvation Army in Mill Bay turned up a known property offender with a stolen and unlicensed motor bike, according to a press release issued by the Shawnigan Lake detachment.

The suspect attempted to take off but police were able to stop him and make the arrest.

“The suspect in this instance we believe is responsible for several recent thefts from vehicles, our members are out there and this is just one example of the positive results,” said acting detachment commander Cpl. David Williams, adding the suspect remains in custody on several charges.

Two days following that incident proactive property checks on Renfrew Road led police to a known drug trafficker. The suspect had been sitting in a vehicle and talking on a cell phone, according to a news release. A warrant out of Alberta resulted in the man’s arrest and detainment.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of “several cell phones, score sheets, drugs believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and methamphetamine,” according to police.

They are recommending charges of Trafficking and Possession of a Controlled Substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

“This is just another example of the positive work the Shawnigan Lake members are doing,” Williams said. “As a result this suspect remains in custody.”

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to their local RCMP detachment. Those with information about crimes who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
