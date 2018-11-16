Police prob several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

Toronto police say they have launched multiple investigations into a number of incidents involving allegations of assault and sexual assault at a prestigious private school.

Police say on Wednesday they were made aware of an alleged sexual assault at St. Michael’s College School, an all-boys Catholic institution that teaches grades 7 through 12.

Since then, police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault.

RELATED: Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

The school said Friday it has expelled eight students in connection with two serious incidents — one involving an alleged sexual assault — that were captured on video.

The school also acknowledged it did not report the alleged sexual assault to police as soon as it received the video of the incident on Monday evening.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says
Next story
UPDATED: Cowichan Valley board of education give the green light to winter weather women’s shelter

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cowichan Valley board of education give the green light to winter weather women’s shelter

North Cowichan approval still needed

Afternoon robbery at Duncan restaurant has owner fed up

“It’s not stealing from me, it’s stealing from my customers”

Duncan Christian Chargers just miss provincial volleyball wildcard berth

Final match between DCS and Unity goes down to the wire

Cowichan Valley products make their marks in WHL

Corson Hopwo scores first goal for Tigers, Will Gurksi called up to Ice

Bantams Bulldogs dig deep to get past Comox Raiders in Island final

Cowichan will play Westside Warriors for B.C. championship

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Police probing a number of allegations of sex assault of Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Missing-persons list tops 600 in fire-stricken California

Disaster escalates as officials raised the death toll to 63

Missing hikers on Quadra pull search teams from all over the Island

Two women, aged 69 and 70, did not return from what was supposed to be an hour-long walk Wednesday

VIDEO: The definition of a kilogram has officially changed

50-plus countries voted to a ground-breaking overhaul to the international system of measurements

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

Most Read