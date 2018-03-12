Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man spotted with a weapon in the Genoa Bay area on March 12. (File photo)

Police on lookout for man with weapon in Genoa Bay area

Spotted in Genoa Bay area on March 12

Officers from the he North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment responded to a call of a man with a weapon in the Genoa Bay area at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 12.

The man was described as wearing a dark coat and carrying a weapon.

The Emergency Response Team was activated and extensive patrols were made in the area.

The RCMP’s Police Dog Service conducted a track and Air 8, a police air service, also assisted.

Despite the extensive efforts, the male was not located.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

