Police on lookout for man with weapon in Genoa Bay area

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man spotted with a weapon in the Genoa Bay area on March 12. (File photo)

Officers from the he North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment responded to a call of a man with a weapon in the Genoa Bay area at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 12.

The man was described as wearing a dark coat and carrying a weapon.

The Emergency Response Team was activated and extensive patrols were made in the area.

The RCMP’s Police Dog Service conducted a track and Air 8, a police air service, also assisted.

Despite the extensive efforts, the male was not located.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).