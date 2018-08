The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen concrete statue from the Chemainus area.

The theft occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 14 and the statue was stolen from the front yard of a residence.

The statue is 30 inches tall and is of a woman looking downwards.

Anyone with information about this theft or the whereabouts of the statue are asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.