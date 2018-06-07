RCMP are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a trail between Chaster Road and Boys Road. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Incident reportedly occurred on trail on Wednesday afternoon

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public to help identify the suspect in an alleged sexual assault.

On Wednesday, June 6, a Duncan woman reported that she was walking on a trail near the Trans-Canada Highway between Chaster Road and Boys Road when she was pulled into the woods and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-30s with short, dark brown hair and a dark brown goatee, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight and approximately 200 pounds, with an average, athletic build.

He was described as wearing black cargo shorts, a white T-shirt and black sunglasses at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or cowichancrimestoppers.com; or text a tip by typing “COWICHAN” plus your tip to 274637.

Police also remind residents to follow all safety precautions while walking outdoors, including: do not wear headphones, do not walk alone or in dark areas, travel in well-lit and populated areas, and report any suspicious activity to your local police immediately.

Previous story
B.C. woman scammed through social media
Next story
511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

Just Posted

Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Incident reportedly occurred on trail on Wednesday afternoon

VIDEO: Most residents may be back to Parkland Apts. on Saturday

Cause still being assessed after fire at Parkland Apts. fire chases hundreds from their homes

North Cowichan to allow rainbow crosswalk at school

Motion pases in a 5-2 vote

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

RCMP assist with medical emergency at Black Bridge

Incident was reported as an assault

VIDEO: Most residents may be back to Parkland Apts. on Saturday

Cause still being assessed after fire at Parkland Apts. fire chases hundreds from their homes

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

Most Read