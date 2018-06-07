Police investigating alleged sexual assault

RCMP are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a trail between Chaster Road and Boys Road. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public to help identify the suspect in an alleged sexual assault.

On Wednesday, June 6, a Duncan woman reported that she was walking on a trail near the Trans-Canada Highway between Chaster Road and Boys Road when she was pulled into the woods and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-30s with short, dark brown hair and a dark brown goatee, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight and approximately 200 pounds, with an average, athletic build.

He was described as wearing black cargo shorts, a white T-shirt and black sunglasses at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or cowichancrimestoppers.com; or text a tip by typing “COWICHAN” plus your tip to 274637.

Police also remind residents to follow all safety precautions while walking outdoors, including: do not wear headphones, do not walk alone or in dark areas, travel in well-lit and populated areas, and report any suspicious activity to your local police immediately.