Police checking leads on missing Oak Bay woman

Tips coming in with crews now searching the Maple Bay area of Vancouver Island

A photo of when Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd in Saanich at 10:00am on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

The Oak Bay Police Department continues to be heavily engaged in the search for Gladys Barman who was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on July 5.

There have been two “credible but unconfirmed sightings” in the Cowichan Valley, according to the Finding Gladys Barman Facebook page.

Oak Bay Police have confirmed that they have received a tip from the Maple Bay area and are working very closely with the RCMP on Vancouver Island, including more specifically the detachment that serves that area.

Cowichan Search & Rescue are deploying to search the area around Genoa Bay and Maple Bay.

The new tip information, received July 10, was that Ms. Barman may have been seen in her vehicle on Stoney Hill Rd. at about 1:15 p.m. on July 5 – the same day she was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd at 10 a.m..

However, Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties cautions the public that it has not been 100 per cent confirmed to be her and they are still receiving tips from other areas.

“We are very grateful for the public’s assistance. We are receiving tips from all over the island. The latest Maple Bay tip is one we’re following up on and we’re working closely with the RCMP in that regard. However, we’re still asking everyone to keep their eyes out for her and her car as we have no idea where she is right now and we have no confirmed sightings,” said Bernoties. “Thanks for your patience and understanding and thanks for your continued engagement in this.”

Ms. Barman was wearing glasses, a teal windbreaker, jeans and white sneakers.

She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord with BC License 940 RGA.

“We need everyone to be aware of this and to keep their eyes open for her or her vehicle,” said Bernoties. “I will absolutely inform you of any information we receive that changes our search area. That has not occurred at this time.”

Anyone with information can call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

