Fire at Parkland Apartments was accidentally caused, according to Duncan Fire Chief. Most residents are now back in their suites. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Duncan apartment fire caused by candles: fire chief

After a week of investigating a fire at Parkland Apartment, experts have determined the cause

The fire at Parkland Apartments was accidental, according to Duncan Fire Chief Mike McKinley.

It started from “improper extinguishment of combustible materials,” he said last weekend. “There were many candles in that place.”

Fire investigators were busy all last week, dealing with the effect of the fire on the big complex and trying to determine what caused the blaze.

READ MORE: Multiple fire crews attend to large apartment fire in Duncan

“Most people are returning home,” he said. “About 20 suites are still not ready for the tenants who are staying with family, some at Warmland [House].”

Three fire departments were called out to quench the fire in the 96-suite building Sunday, June 3. An emergency shelter was set up at the Island Savings Centre where meals and a place to sleep were provided for the displaced residents.

By Saturday, those who had been made homeless by the fire were being allowed to return to the building.

READ MORE: Residents being allowed back home following weekend fire

READ MORE: Community rallies to support fire victims

Previous story
Keely MacDonald chosen as Lady of the Lake
Next story
VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

Just Posted

Duncan apartment fire caused by candles: fire chief

After a week of investigating a fire at Parkland Apartment, experts have determined the cause

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Duncan mayor says ‘no’ to amalgamation

Phil Kent believes “much deeper” conversation on issue needed

Bicyclists descend on Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit for fundraiser

“Light on PTSD” organization raises money and awareness of trauma

Review: ‘Grease’ brings summer fun, nostalgia to Chemainus Theatre

The production is anchored by fine performances and excellent musical numbers

Keely MacDonald chosen as Lady of the Lake

Olivia Skinner is First Princess, Amber Eddy is Second Princess, Jewel Irving is Miss Congeniality

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Scenes for Sonic the Hedgehog movie set to be filmed on Highway 19 next fall

Central Vancouver Islanders who drive up and down the Inland Island Highway… Continue reading

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

3 prisoners on the lam after escaping Alberta prison

Four prisoners escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre, one is caught

Most Read