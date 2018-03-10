Marc-Andre Leclerc, of Agassiz (@mdre92/Instagram)

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

A search is underway in the Mendenhall Ice Field in Alaska for two missing climbers, including one man from B.C.

Alaska State Troopers said they were notified March 7 that Agassiz man Marc-Andre Leclerc, along with 34-year-old George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from climbing the Mendenhall Towers.

Since the search began earlier this week, some of the men’s gear has been located.

A chartered Coastal Helicopter with Juneau Mountain Rescue personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the search.

Plan was to return Wednesday

Both men are reported to be experienced climbers.

Officials said in a report this week that the pair were dropped off near the towers on March 4, and were last in communication with family and friends on March 5 after making it to the top of the towers. Leclerc took a photo and posted it to Instagram, showcasing a clear and sunny view from the top.

The two were expected to hike and ski back to Juneau along the West Mendenhall Glacier Trail with a return no later than that Wednesday.

But on Wednesday, Alaska state troopers reported a significant snow storm in the area.

“Neither individual is reportedly equipped with an SAT phone or emergency beacon,” state troopers said in a statement.

The search for both men continue.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden
Next story
The spawn is on in Comox

Just Posted

Cowichan locals turn out to run with the Wounded Warriors

By Ken DeEll On Monday, Feb. 19, a team of seven dedicated… Continue reading

T.W. Paterson column: The infamous Robert Melrose diary

“Andrew Hume 3/4 drunk, James Whyte and James Liddle, 1/2 drunk”

VIDEO: Diggers Club move their annual collectibles show to Island Savings Centre in Duncan

A move from Chemainus Elementary School helps reach a new audience of collectors.

Three-game streak carries U15 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan gets past Juan de Fuca and Powell River to earn place at B.C. tournament

Teamwork takes U14 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan beats Powell River to win Island berth

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

The spawn is on in Comox

Georgia Strait lights up with annual herring spawn

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

Officials are reminding us to replace the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms

Most Read