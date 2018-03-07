BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16. It later succumbed to its injuries. (submitted)

Official calls Duncan animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

In a case that has horrified SPCA enforcement officials, Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley of Duncan have been charged with animal cruelty after a dog seized from their care died from severe neglect.

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

“This is one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of abuse we have ever witnessed,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. “We received a report of a dog in distress and when the constables arrived at the property they found a medium-sized brown dog on a tether that was only a few inches long, standing in a large pile of mud and feces.”

“As they got closer there was an overpowering stench and they realized that, not only was the dog severely emaciated, but his collar was deeply embedded into his neck, causing massive infection,” she said.

Moriarty adds that the dog’s head was swollen to two to three times its normal size.

“The constables used bolt cutters to free the dog and immediately rushed him to an emergency veterinary clinic,” says Moriarty. “The wound from the embedded collar exposed the dog’s trachea and jugular vein — it was horrific.”

Despite extensive emergency treatment and around-the-clock care, the dog succumbed to his critical condition two days later, the SPCA reported.

“This kind of appalling neglect and cruelty is sickening and absolutely unacceptable in our society,” says Moriarty.

If convicted, Joe and Tooshley face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

RELATED: Duncan man gets jail time for beating puppy to death

RELATED: Cat torture in Duncan recorded on Snapchat, sent to owner

Previous story
Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police
Next story
Business notes: KidLED looks to give back to community

Just Posted

Official calls Duncan animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16.

LCSS hosts spring clean-up fundraiser

The team is participating in the Cash 4 Clothes program

Cowichan Secondary splitting into two separate schools

Starting next fall Cowichan Secondary School students will no longer have two campuses in Duncan.

Business notes: KidLED looks to give back to community

Two young entrepreneurs from Shawnigan Lake have started a web-based business

Judge says enough evidence for extradition in case of Shawnigan Lake man

Anthony Michael Kubica faces murder and kidnapping charges in California

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not with veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Couple argued telling children in their care the character was real violates religious beliefs

Most Read