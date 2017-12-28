North Cowichan limits fireworks permits to three times a year. (File photo)

North Cowichan limits use of fireworks

Permits now restricted to three days a year

Fireworks in North Cowichan will now be restricted to three times a year, with requests for other dates to be approved by the municipality’s CAO or his designate.

There were no restrictions with respect to dates fireworks permits may be issued in North Cowichan, but council decided at its meeting on Dec. 20 to limit fireworks permits to Jan. 1, July 1, and Oct. 31 and allow requests to be made for other dates.

North Cowichan’s fireworks bylaw prohibits the sale of fireworks in the municipality and prohibits possession and discharge of fireworks in North Cowichan without written permission from the municipal clerk.

In a report to council, Alyssa Meiner, deputy director of corporate services, said North Cowichan receives fireworks-related complaints and questions from the public about the fireworks permit process every year.

“Fireworks complaints in North Cowichan are likely the result of fireworks being discharged without a valid permit,” she said.

“Generally speaking, those that apply for and are issued a permit are responsibly conducting a safe fireworks display for their families, friends, or neighbours. In terms of enforcement, there is currently the ability for $200 tickets to be issued by RCMP and bylaw officers for unlawful possessing or discharging fireworks.”

Meiner said the Cowichan Valley Regional District restricts fireworks permits to Jan. 1, July 1, and Oct. 31 and special request dates must be approved by the CVRD board.

There is also a requirement in the regional district that fireworks not be discharged within 500 metres of property where livestock is raised or grazed.

FOR RELATED STORY, CLICK HERE

“Limiting permitted fireworks displays to Jan. 1, July 1, and Oct. 31 [in North Cowichan] would provide consistency with neighbouring local governments,” Meiner said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SAR called out Christmas Day to rescue lost angler from Alberta
Next story
Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Just Posted

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

Minister creates uncertainty in Duncan/N. Cowichan amalgamation referendum

City of Duncan and Municipality of North Cowichan hope to hold vote in spring

Editorial: Deepening opioid crisis number one story of 2017

Vast majority of street drugs, over 80 per cent, contain at least some fentanyl.

Column: Ernie’s story remains in my heart

Ernie made Bill C-14 into something profoundly human.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Most Read