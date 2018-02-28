This year’s official Pink Shirt in B.C. (Photo: pinkshirtday.ca)

‘Nice needs no filter’ on Pink Shirt Day

Nice needs no filter.

That’s the theme for this year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign, which focuses on cyber bullying.

“In this digital world where filtered photos and crafted messages can be posted in an instant, it often takes more time and effort to say something mean than it does to say something nice,” according to a post at pinkshirtday.ca.

“Kindness requires no manipulation, no focusing on the negatives, and no filtering of yourself. It’s easy to be nice. This year our campaign focuses on our online behavior, and we encourage everyone to remember that Nice Needs No Filter.”

In B.C., Pink Shirt Day is marked this year on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The annual event puts a spotlight on bullying, considered a major problem in our schools, workplaces, homes and online.

The “Pink Shirt” movement began in 2007 when some Nova Scotian teens wore and distributed pink shirts in solidarity with a fellow student who was being bullied for wearing pink to school.

In B.C., the anti-bullying initiative is led by CKNW Kids’ Fund, with presenting sponsor Coast Capital Savings. Media partners include Black Press.

“As the Pink Shirt Day movement grows each year, we not only see more and more people practicing kindness — both online and off — we are pleased to use the funds raised through official merchandise sales and donations to help hundreds of kids affected by bullying,” says a post on the campaign website.

“Since 2008, net proceeds of over $1.8 million have been distributed to support youth anti-bullying programs in British Columbia and throughout Western Canada. In 2017 alone, we were able to support programs that impacted more than 59,300 youth and children.”

Last year, organizations and programs that benefited from funds raised during Pink Shirt Day include Out on Screen, Equitas, Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Canada, Red Cross Canada and LOVE BC.

Products sold on the Pink Shirt Day website include T-shirts (priced at $9.80), stuffed bears, touch-screen texting gloves, mood bracelets, pins and buttons.

