Name the municipality! The winner is….

It’s too early to predict which way the vote will go, but what if the two municipalities become one?

What’s in a name? We asked you to suggest one to have the chance to win tickets to Chemainus Theatre Festival’s show Kim’s Convenience.

Residents of Duncan and North Cowichan will have their say on amalgamation of the two municipalities on June 23 when a referendum on the question will be held.

It’s too early to predict which way the vote will go, but what if the two municipalities become one?

What will the new municipality be called? North Cowichan-Duncan? Too long! North Cowichan? Duncan?

Many of you weighed in with your thoughts. Some of your suggestions included Cowichan, Duncan, Alderlea, and Warmland.

“We are the Cowichan Valley so I vote just Cowichan — that is if the amalgamation passes,” said Lisa Horvath.

“How about just Duncan. I live in North Cowichan but I have always just said Duncan when asked where I live,” said Sara Clark.

“To be inclusive of all the areas, it could be named the Cowichan Valley or Cowichan,” said Diana Butcher.

Still others declined to suggest a name, saying the whole thing is a bad idea.

“How about not amalgamating. Read the report. Taxes in NC will go up and Duncan down….,” said Ron Waller.

Others thought the question jumped the gun.

“To answer the question implies that reunification will go ahead — very premature to think it will,” responded Ian Milne.

Some suggested various mash-ups of the two municipalities’ current monikers such as Cowadunca, Cowdun and Duncichan.

There were lots of suggestions, both serious and tongue in cheek.

Our winner of tickets to Kim’s Convenience, chosen at random, is Laurel Walton. Her suggested name? Cowichan Crossing.

Previous story
VIDEO: Put down the phone, please, say children, experts

Just Posted

Editorial: Don’t be a bystander to history, vote in the amalgamation referendum

Be a part of making history

Andrea Rondeau column: Special section juggling act

At their heart, this is the foundation of all news stories. What do we want to know?

Mary Lowther column: Bird experiment for the birds, not the spring garden

This past winter I fed the birds in hopes some would stick around in spring and patrol the garden

‘Narnia’ the musical takes to the stage this weekend in Duncan

If you grew up with ‘The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe’, Duncan Christian has a musical for you

DCS grads recognized among Canada’s top student-athletes for 2017-18

Danielle and Doug Groenendijk named CCAA Academic All-Canadians

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Nanaimo RCMP take suspect into custody after stabbing

Police investigating after stabbing Wednesday left one man with non-life-threatening injury

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Most Read