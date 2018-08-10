Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 18 at Lake Cowichan

Lake Cowichan RCMP attended an accident involving a motorcycle and a SUV on Highway 18 on Aug. 9. (File photo)

A motorcyclist received serious injuries after a collision with a SUV on Highway 18 at the intersection of Youbou Road on Aug. 9 just before 10 a.m.

Upon attendance, officers from the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment found the driver of the motorcycle being attended to for injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

The motorcycle driver, a 71-year-old from Lake Cowichan, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 87-year-old from Youbou was not injured.

Initial investigation lead police to believe that the SUV, a grey 2011 Ford Escape, was attempting to make a left hand turn from Highway 17 onto Youbou Road, when it struck the motorcycle that was travelling west on Highway 17.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.