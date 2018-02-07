MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken”

Come one come all, BC Green MLA Sonia Furstenau is holding a town hall meeting Feb. 8 at St. John’s Anglican Church starting at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 486 Jubilee St. in Duncan.

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken along with what her focus will be for the next legislative session,” said constituency assistant Maeve Maguire.

Among the topics Furstenau will touch on are the new Cowichan District Hospital, the high school, her role as the critic of the Ministry of Children and Family Development, proportional representation, child care, professional reliance, and more.

“Following her update, there will be a question period for the audience. Children are welcome.”



