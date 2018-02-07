MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken”

Sonia Furstenau

Come one come all, BC Green MLA Sonia Furstenau is holding a town hall meeting Feb. 8 at St. John’s Anglican Church starting at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 486 Jubilee St. in Duncan.

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken along with what her focus will be for the next legislative session,” said constituency assistant Maeve Maguire.

Among the topics Furstenau will touch on are the new Cowichan District Hospital, the high school, her role as the critic of the Ministry of Children and Family Development, proportional representation, child care, professional reliance, and more.

“Following her update, there will be a question period for the audience. Children are welcome.”


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shawnigan residents awarded some of $700K court costs in contaminated soil case

Just Posted

Shawnigan residents awarded some of $700K court costs in contaminated soil case

But how much and when has yet to be determined

Lake Cowichan remains identified as man missing for 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

Coroner urges mandatory life-jackets in report on Tofino whale-watching tragedy

Six people died after the Leviathan II capsized in 2015

Habitat for Humanity expands into Valley with ReStore, building

Lot already purchased for a duplex

Mesachie Lake fire department up and running again

But former chief is raising safety concerns

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Most Read