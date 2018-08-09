Maple Mountain still burning, evacuation alert continues

Contained but not extinguished, multiple crews still hard at work

The fire on the west side of Maple Mountain in Crofton continued to burn Thursday morning.

Overnight, a 50-foot by 50-foot area sparked up at 3:15 a.m. but crews were able to douse the flames.

“This morning, crews from multiple fire departments are gathering to plan for the coming day,” according to an update provided by the Municipality of North Cowichan. “The continued hot, dry weather tends to encourage fire growth. The fire is contained but still burning and may continue to erupt for several more days.”

The estimated size of the fire is 1.10 hectares,

Citizens are reminded to stay clear of the area to allow for emergency crews to have the space they need.

Despite the containment, nearby residents remain on notice.

“The evacuation alert for Osborne Bay Road East from Herd Road to Tatlo Road West continues as those residences are closest to the wildfire,” said the update. “Please stay on the ready as heat and wind can make wildfires unpredictable.”

New information from the Municipality is available at www.northcowichan.ca/FireEvent

For alerts from North Cowichan, sign up for e-alerts at www.northcowichan.ca/eAlert

Area farmer Jennifer Woike spent Wednesday night moving horses and even a donkey to the relative safety of her property.

She and her husband Ian Woike were also called upon to deliver diesel to firefighters to maintain operation of their generators.

The Cowichan Exhibition has agreed to provide space for horses that need to be evacuated from the Maple Mountain area if necessary. For more information, contact the Ex office at 250-748-0882.

Also Wednesday, citizens began posting to Twitter what they could see, offering help and praising firefighters for their quick responses.

