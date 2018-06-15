Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

The moon and sun have cooperated to provide a spectacle of the sea floor today as low tide stretches further than it has since June 20, 1951.

Today’s low tide in Victoria is predicted to drop to negative -0.1 metres shortly after 11 a.m. — which is unusually low, even for an Island.

June’s spring tides are usually the lowest tides on the coast, but today’s is the first of three extreme lows expected this summer. The moon, as expected, is responsible for all three according to Denny Sinnott, supervisor Tides, Currents and Water Levels, Canadian Hydrographic Service, Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“You’ve got the three things lining up all together,” Sinnott says. “We’re having a new moon, so the moon and sun are aligned … the gravitational pull to both is great at this time.”

The moon is also in perigee, its closest point of its orbit and it’s furthest north of the equator in its orbit.

“Today it is the lowest of the month at -0.1 metres but there’s another event in July,” Sinnott said.

The predictions for Victoria, are July 13 at -0.1 metres around 10 a.m. and Aug. 11 for 0.1 metres at 9:45 a.m.

Further up Vancouver Island the tide varies slightly with today’s 0.4 metres expected shortly before 1 p.m, July 13 around 12:09 p.m. again at 0.4 metres, and Aug. 11 at 0.6 metres.

They’re not unusual lows for Campbell River which gets similar 0.4 or 0.5 in December as well.

Predictions can change up to a metre based on weather systems, which today appear fairly stable, Sinnott said.

“If we have a real high pressure system it’ll press the surface down,” he explained.

Visit waterlevels.gc.ca to find your highs and lows.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Coast Guard searching waters off Tofino for three missing men
Next story
A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

Just Posted

Private partners make Summer Games possible

Cowichan 2018 will set record for most private and non-profit venues

False info going around about amalgamation of Duncan and North Cowichan

Munro Thompson Communications talks of taxes, financial implications

Local talent on display as T-Men and Rocks meet at ISC

Scoring leaders for both junior A teams come from Cowichan Valley

Two-sport star wins two silvers for Brentwood

Sion Griffiths’ javelin silver just part of school’s track and field medal haul

CVRD puts affordable housing tax to a referendum

Voters will have say in October

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Most Read