A familiar site on the main drag, the Shaker Mill is closing its doors at the end of the month. (Google)

Lake Cowichan institution closing its doors

A Lake Cowichan institution is closing its doors come Nov. 30.

The Shaker Mill Restaurant, a fixture on the main drag for 20 years, is winding down its operations.

The news was confirmed on Facebook on Nov. 1 and customers, residents and tourists alike, took it hard.

“Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication. Justin, you and your crew made us all feel welcome, loved and cared for just like any small town eats could,” wrote Glynis Eve on Facebook.

“Sorry to hear this. Hopefully something wonderful is on the horizon for you all,” wrote Andrea Le Good.

“Sorry to here this guys, thanks for all the Great meals and Jokes. We will miss you . All the best,” added Gary Donald Miller.

“You guys have amazing food. We really enjoyed your restaurant when we went tubing this pass summer. Sad to hear your closing. Good luck in your future plans!,” wrote Holly Stratton.

“I’m sorry to hear that wishing you guys nothing but the best,” wrote Lisa Webb.

There’s not much time to get your Shaker Mill fix before it’s gone forever.

The eatery will be closed on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 but otherwise open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the remainder of November with the exception of Remembrance Day when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The owners of the restaraunt opted not to comment on the closure.

Previous story
Vancouver Island home lost to fire, but family and 14 dogs are safe
Next story
Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Just Posted

Cowichan school district defends lack of notice to parents following elementary student arrest

Officials with School District 79 stand by their decision not to send out an alert.

Light makes light work of Autumn Classic

Duncan runner finishes first in combined 10k+5k

Lake Cowichan institution closing its doors

A Lake Cowichan institution is closing its doors come Nov. 30. The… Continue reading

Cowichan Red Arrow defeats shorthanded SPL FC

James McBride’s hat trick propels Div. 4 soccer team to victory

Duncan animal abuse case set for pre-trial conference

Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley’s animal cruelty case is back in court… Continue reading

People flocking to Cowichan Bay to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over the floating breakwater

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Dog psychic can help Vancouver Islanders better connect with their pets

Michele Wonnacott hosts one-day seminar in Nanaimo on Saturday, Nov. 17

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Most Read