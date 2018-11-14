Lake Cowichan institution closing its doors

A familiar site on the main drag, the Shaker Mill is closing its doors at the end of the month. (Google)

A Lake Cowichan institution is closing its doors come Nov. 30.

The Shaker Mill Restaurant, a fixture on the main drag for 20 years, is winding down its operations.

The news was confirmed on Facebook on Nov. 1 and customers, residents and tourists alike, took it hard.

“Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication. Justin, you and your crew made us all feel welcome, loved and cared for just like any small town eats could,” wrote Glynis Eve on Facebook.

“Sorry to hear this. Hopefully something wonderful is on the horizon for you all,” wrote Andrea Le Good.

“Sorry to here this guys, thanks for all the Great meals and Jokes. We will miss you . All the best,” added Gary Donald Miller.

“You guys have amazing food. We really enjoyed your restaurant when we went tubing this pass summer. Sad to hear your closing. Good luck in your future plans!,” wrote Holly Stratton.

“I’m sorry to hear that wishing you guys nothing but the best,” wrote Lisa Webb.

There’s not much time to get your Shaker Mill fix before it’s gone forever.

The eatery will be closed on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 but otherwise open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the remainder of November with the exception of Remembrance Day when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The owners of the restaraunt opted not to comment on the closure.