Odds are many don’t even know they’re crossing a bridge when they drive on the Koksilah Bridge. (Google)

Koksilah Bridge to receive seismic upgrades

The nondescript bridge crosses the Koksilah River just north of the Cowichan Bay Road turnoff

Just when you thought the traffic headaches were over along the highway in and around to Duncan, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced seismic retrofit of the Koksilah Bridge, 3.5 kilometres south of Duncan.

The nondescript bridge crosses the Koksilah River just north of the Cowichan Bay Road turnoff on the Trans Canada Highway.

“The seismic retrofit will involve supporting the bridge with reinforced concrete and steel rods, to strengthen the structure and bring it up to modern seismic standards,” said a ministry news release.

Increased safety on an essential structure is the reason for the work.

“These changes will enhance the safety and reliability of the bridge, and will be another step in rehabilitating this portion of the highway for the traveling public,” said the release.

The seismic work closely follows a similar upgrade to the Cowichan River (Silver) Bridge, which is still due for a coat of paint before the end of 2018, the ministry reports.

Work on the Koksilah Bridge project will begin soon and be finished by late fall.

While work is underway, speed limits through the construction site will be reduced from 90 km/h to 60 km/h.

While there will be lane closures, southbound drivers accessing Cowichan Bay Road will detour via Bench Road for the duration of the project.

Updates and the latest travel alerts will be available through DriveBC.ca.

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

