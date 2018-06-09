Olivia Skinner (First Princess, Miss Kin), Keely MacDonald (Lady of the Lake, Miss Cassy’s Coffee House), and Amber Eddy (Second Princess, Miss Blossom, and Miss Monti’s Marine and Motorsports) gather for a picture after their crowning at Saywell Park Saturday, June 9. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Keely MacDonald chosen as Lady of the Lake

Olivia Skinner is First Princess, Amber Eddy is Second Princess, Jewel Irving is Miss Congeniality

“Do you see how big this is! This crown is heavy,” exclaimed an excited and tearful Keely MacDonald (Miss Cassy’s Coffee House)as she spoke to the crowd for the first time as 2018 Lady of the Lake.

“Stop crying!” she laughingly ordered her family before thanking them and everyone for their support.

MacDonald’s receiving the title followed the crowning of her First Princess, Oliva Skinner (Miss Kin), and her second princess, Amber Eddy (Miss Monti’s Marine and Motorsports).

The rain held off for most of the crowning ceremony Saturday, June 9 but by the time MacDonald stepped up to speak, she knew to keep it short, because a downpour threatened again but nothing seemed to dampen the mood of the big crowd that turned out especially to see who had been chosen as Cowichan Lake’s 2018/19 royalty.

Check back for more pictures and a video

Previous story
CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs
Next story
UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Just Posted

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Expect traffic delays

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

VIDEO: Pacific Coastal Airlines golf tournament helps three B.C. charities

Company has a long history and strong culture of giving

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

Most Read